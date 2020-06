Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful stone home on a corner, tree shaded lot. 4/3.5 home with 2 master suites (1 downstairs and 1 upstairs). Open and bright floor plan. Mostly tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen area with center island that is open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Formal living/dining area too. Big backyard area! 2 car garage. Walk to Dick Nichols Park! Minutes to MOPAC, Costco, Chuy's, Torchy's, HEB, and schools!! Available around July 12th.