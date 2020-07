Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Avail Now, Sm pet ok (no large dogs). Easy Show, Vacant/Go on LB. Nice home in excellent south Austin location. Easy access to Mopac or IH35, or downtown via Manchaca Rd. Convenient, easy floor plan with laminated wood floors in living/kitchen. Bedrooms have carpet. 1.3 bathrooms (master bedroom has its own separate vanity sink). Small easy-care back yard. Cook's kitchen. Fridge, Wahser/Dryer can stay if needed. 11 or 22 month lease.