8500 Texas 71, Austin, TX 78735 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren’t totally awkward. What do you mean you’re going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You’re already on your third New York Times Best Seller’s list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club. Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you’ll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?) ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Unique 2 & 3 BR townhomes, some with attached garages & private yards, available Gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms 42” espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware Undermount extra deep stainless sink in kitchens Plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries Plank flooring throughout Full-size washers and dryers and connections Oversized bath tubs with tile surround Stand alone showers with dual vanities Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms USB outlets for charging electronics Expansive walk-in closets 5 panel interior doors Spacious patios and balconies Private fenced yards Views of Austin Hill Country ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Certified at LEED Gold & AEGB 2 Star Rated Resort-style swimming pools with sundeck Outdoor pool cabanas with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and televisions 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone with fitness classes on demand Resident cyber zone and conference room Game room with plasma TVs and kitchen Java bar with Starbucks coffee Gas grill with seating area Hike and bike trails Covered bicycle storage Pet-friendly community with paw wash Dog parks Private pecan grove Private resident garages Carports available Clothes care facility 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Valet trash and community recycling program Convenient access to the Hwy 71, Hwy 290, Southwest Parkway & William Cannon ===================================== Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331248 ]