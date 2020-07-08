Amenities

8220 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78726 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/11/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’re in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you’re intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It’s that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world’s largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you’ve secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Washer/Dryer available in select units Covered boat/RV parking Double Car Private Garage Exclusive wrap-around private patios Fully wired and connected for your digital lifestyle Organize in fashion ready oversized walk-in closets Season and saute in a gourmet kitchen Single Car Private Garage Sleek energy efficient appliances Spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans Stay cool under ceiling fans W/D Hookup ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24 Hour Maintenance Enjoy family time at the Children’s Playground Exclusive, Private Gated Entry Get connected in the Internet Café with Wi-Fi hotspot Get your game on in the Lounge Grill out with charcoal barbeque pits Resort Class Swimming Pool With State-of-the-art Fitness Center ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 11-Dec-19 / ID 3311617 ]