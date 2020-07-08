All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:24 PM

8220 North FM 620

8220 N Fm 620 · No Longer Available
Location

8220 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
8220 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78726 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/11/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’re in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you’re intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It’s that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world’s largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you’ve secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Washer/Dryer available in select units Covered boat/RV parking Double Car Private Garage Exclusive wrap-around private patios Fully wired and connected for your digital lifestyle Organize in fashion ready oversized walk-in closets Season and saute in a gourmet kitchen Single Car Private Garage Sleek energy efficient appliances Spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans Stay cool under ceiling fans W/D Hookup ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24 Hour Maintenance Enjoy family time at the Children’s Playground Exclusive, Private Gated Entry Get connected in the Internet Café with Wi-Fi hotspot Get your game on in the Lounge Grill out with charcoal barbeque pits Resort Class Swimming Pool With State-of-the-art Fitness Center ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 11-Dec-19 / ID 3311617 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 North FM 620 have any available units?
8220 North FM 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 North FM 620 have?
Some of 8220 North FM 620's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 North FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
8220 North FM 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 North FM 620 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 North FM 620 is pet friendly.
Does 8220 North FM 620 offer parking?
Yes, 8220 North FM 620 offers parking.
Does 8220 North FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8220 North FM 620 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 North FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 8220 North FM 620 has a pool.
Does 8220 North FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 8220 North FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 North FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8220 North FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.

