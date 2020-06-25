7507 Wildcat Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Crestview Station Community! Move In Ready! - Enjoy this open and easy floor plan home in the Crestview Station community. With three beds & a second floor loft, this home has the room for you! Home features upgrades abound, with vaulted ceilings, tall doors and modern kitchen. For easy access, master is on first floor with guest beds on second floor off the secondary living room. Front landscaping is maintained by the community. Easy access to nearby shopping, transportation and more!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term



