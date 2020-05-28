7313 Carver Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This updated charmer in a prime location, won't last long! Easy access to 183, 35 and Air Port Blvd. Home features original hardwood floors, kitchen island, lots of light and spacious rooms. Home sits on spacious lot with access to the 20' shipping container and shed / workshop on site. Access to store Rec. vehicle or boat. Comes with yard tools. Smart thermostat and complete camera sec. system included. Great yard and home for entertaining guests.Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule a showing

Contact us to schedule a showing.