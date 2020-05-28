All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7313 Carver Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7313 Carver Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 12:05 AM

7313 Carver Avenue

7313 Carver Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7313 Carver Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated charmer in a prime location, won't last long! Easy access to 183, 35 and Air Port Blvd. Home features original hardwood floors, kitchen island, lots of light and spacious rooms. Home sits on spacious lot with access to the 20' shipping container and shed / workshop on site. Access to store Rec. vehicle or boat. Comes with yard tools. Smart thermostat and complete camera sec. system included. Great yard and home for entertaining guests.Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule a showing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Carver Avenue have any available units?
7313 Carver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7313 Carver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Carver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Carver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 Carver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue offer parking?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue have a pool?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7313 Carver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7313 Carver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin