Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:46 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR.
7117 Wood Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7117 Wood Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have any available units?
7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. currently offering any rent specials?
7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. pet-friendly?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. offer parking?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not offer parking.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have a pool?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not have a pool.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have accessible units?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
