Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful home in north Austin on a large tree covered lot. Easy access to Parmer and 183, shopping, restaurants, schools and more. Updated home with no carpet, a gorgeous stone fireplace, granite counter tops, and 2 dining areas. Tons of kitchen cabinet space and closets throughout, a covered patio in back and no neighbors directly behind the property.



(RLNE5697747)