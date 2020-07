Amenities

7005 Outfitter Drive Available 07/05/19 South Austin Home on Cul-de-Sac - Charming single story home on cul-de-sac. This 4-bedroom/2-bath home is in a great south Austin location only 10 minutes to downtown, easy access to Austin Bergstrom Airport and only 1.5 miles to the beautiful McKinney Falls State Park. Nice fenced yard, two-car garage, and indoor utility room. Ready for immediate move in! Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4138479)