Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6917 Crestone Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

6917 Crestone Road

6917 Crestone Road · No Longer Available
Location

6917 Crestone Road, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious South East Austin Two Story - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath with open floor plan. Recently installed wood-like vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor with open kitchen & living room floor plan. Second floor features four bedrooms and a master with two spacious walk in closets! Solar panels. covered patio, walk-in pantry, garage door opener, and community amenities: walking/jogging paths, play spaces, and community pool. Excellent location, close to shopping, easy access to Downtown Austin & approx. 5 mins to Airport & 15 mins away from Circuit of Americas.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Del Valle ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5670984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Crestone Road have any available units?
6917 Crestone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Crestone Road have?
Some of 6917 Crestone Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Crestone Road currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Crestone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Crestone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 Crestone Road is pet friendly.
Does 6917 Crestone Road offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Crestone Road offers parking.
Does 6917 Crestone Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 Crestone Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Crestone Road have a pool?
Yes, 6917 Crestone Road has a pool.
Does 6917 Crestone Road have accessible units?
No, 6917 Crestone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Crestone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Crestone Road has units with dishwashers.

