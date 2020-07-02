6917 Crestone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Spacious South East Austin Two Story - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath with open floor plan. Recently installed wood-like vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor with open kitchen & living room floor plan. Second floor features four bedrooms and a master with two spacious walk in closets! Solar panels. covered patio, walk-in pantry, garage door opener, and community amenities: walking/jogging paths, play spaces, and community pool. Excellent location, close to shopping, easy access to Downtown Austin & approx. 5 mins to Airport & 15 mins away from Circuit of Americas.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Del Valle ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



