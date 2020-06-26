All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

6902 Duquesne Drive

6902 Duquesne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Duquesne Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6902 Duquesne Drive Available 07/10/19 Great home in Mueller Area! - Lovely Home minutes from Downtown and right next to Mueller Shopping Center. Great curb appeal with lots of trees to provide shade in the front and backyard; great for entertaining. Wood floors in living areas and bedrooms; no carpet! Stone fireplace and lots of natural light thru out home. Plenty of storage space too.

(RLNE2368775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Duquesne Drive have any available units?
6902 Duquesne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Duquesne Drive have?
Some of 6902 Duquesne Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Duquesne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Duquesne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Duquesne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Duquesne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Duquesne Drive offer parking?
No, 6902 Duquesne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6902 Duquesne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Duquesne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Duquesne Drive have a pool?
No, 6902 Duquesne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Duquesne Drive have accessible units?
No, 6902 Duquesne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Duquesne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Duquesne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
