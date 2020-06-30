Rent Calculator
6500 Manchaca Rd
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6500 Manchaca Rd
6500 Manchaca Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6500 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have any available units?
6500 Manchaca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6500 Manchaca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Manchaca Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Manchaca Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd offer parking?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have a pool?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have accessible units?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Manchaca Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 Manchaca Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
