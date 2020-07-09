All apartments in Austin
5836 Secrest Drive

5836 Secrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Secrest Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5836 Secrest Drive, Austin, TX 78759 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed. Rare and Gorgeous one story home, No Carpet, at a convenient location close to 183 and Duval, major employers and shopping. Updated home with spacious kitchen. Laminated wood floor through out the house. Open floor plan. Beautiful yard is perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Exemplary schools!! (5836 Secrest DR) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 31-Mar-20 / ID 3474811 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Secrest Drive have any available units?
5836 Secrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5836 Secrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Secrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Secrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Secrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Secrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

