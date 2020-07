Amenities

Come check out this great two story home in south Austin. The kitchen is loaded with great features like the open concept floor plan, big center island, stone counters, tile floors, and black appliances. There is plenty of natural light with many windows in the home. The extra living space upstairs is great to be able to spread out and have space. The master bath comes with duel sinks and separated shower/tub. The backyard is fenced in and perfect for the pup. Set up a showing today!