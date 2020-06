Amenities

Can be Furnished or Unfurnished. If furnished, let us know and we will send a video w/ current furnishings. Fabulous 2 bedroom condo with no adjoining neighbors! open floor plan, tons of natural light, raised ceilings, hardwoods, & 2 large bedrooms. Kitchen w large center island with endless cabinet storage & stainless appliances. Motorized window shades & floor-ceiling windows! Relax on your covered balcony and enjoy views of 6th St and Austin. Hilton amenities & 24 hr concierge.