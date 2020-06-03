5510 Prock Ln

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe242780ed ----

Newly Renovated. No Carpet in entire unit. Luxury Vinyl Plank upstairs, Tile and Laminate downstairs. Great Large 3 bedroom duplex with yard. Near Springdale and Airport intersection. Minutes to Downtown. Hot East Austin area. Near the Sahara Lounge, Scooter/Bike/Walk to East Austin Art Festival, Springdale General, and Canopy

Lots of Development in the area. AC filter change service included in the rent!



$1550 Deposit/Move in processing

$1550 rent.



Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.

$20 per month pet rent per pet.



AC filter change service included in the rent!