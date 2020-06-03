All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5510 Prock Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5510 Prock Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5510 Prock Ln

5510 Prock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
MLK-183
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5510 Prock Lane, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe242780ed ----
Newly Renovated. No Carpet in entire unit. Luxury Vinyl Plank upstairs, Tile and Laminate downstairs. Great Large 3 bedroom duplex with yard. Near Springdale and Airport intersection. Minutes to Downtown. Hot East Austin area. Near the Sahara Lounge, Scooter/Bike/Walk to East Austin Art Festival, Springdale General, and Canopy
Lots of Development in the area. AC filter change service included in the rent!

$1550 Deposit/Move in processing
$1550 rent.

Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.
$20 per month pet rent per pet.

AC filter change service included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Prock Ln have any available units?
5510 Prock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Prock Ln have?
Some of 5510 Prock Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Prock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Prock Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Prock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Prock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Prock Ln offer parking?
No, 5510 Prock Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Prock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Prock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Prock Ln have a pool?
No, 5510 Prock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Prock Ln have accessible units?
No, 5510 Prock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Prock Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Prock Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin