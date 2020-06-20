Amenities
4614 Raintree Blvd Available 07/01/20 Clean South Austin 3/1 House w/Fresh i/s paint Carport, Private fenced yard - Great Location blocks off S. 1st close to Ben White! Recent inside paint and HVAC system! 3 bedrooms with 1 bath, 2 inch blinds throughout, comes with washer and gas dryer, gas 5 burner stove with griddle attachment, microwave and side by side refrigerator with water & ice.Spacious and open interior. Open living and dining area .Faux wood floors. Just a few minutes from downtown, shopping, and restaurants, but feels like you're far away w/trees all around and large fenced back yard.
(RLNE3856403)