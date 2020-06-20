All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4614 Raintree Blvd

4614 Raintree Boulevard · (512) 420-0420
Location

4614 Raintree Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4614 Raintree Blvd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4614 Raintree Blvd Available 07/01/20 Clean South Austin 3/1 House w/Fresh i/s paint Carport, Private fenced yard - Great Location blocks off S. 1st close to Ben White! Recent inside paint and HVAC system! 3 bedrooms with 1 bath, 2 inch blinds throughout, comes with washer and gas dryer, gas 5 burner stove with griddle attachment, microwave and side by side refrigerator with water & ice.Spacious and open interior. Open living and dining area .Faux wood floors. Just a few minutes from downtown, shopping, and restaurants, but feels like you're far away w/trees all around and large fenced back yard.

(RLNE3856403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Raintree Blvd have any available units?
4614 Raintree Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Raintree Blvd have?
Some of 4614 Raintree Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Raintree Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Raintree Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Raintree Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Raintree Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Raintree Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Raintree Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4614 Raintree Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Raintree Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Raintree Blvd have a pool?
No, 4614 Raintree Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Raintree Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4614 Raintree Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Raintree Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Raintree Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
