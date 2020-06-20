Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4614 Raintree Blvd Available 07/01/20 Clean South Austin 3/1 House w/Fresh i/s paint Carport, Private fenced yard - Great Location blocks off S. 1st close to Ben White! Recent inside paint and HVAC system! 3 bedrooms with 1 bath, 2 inch blinds throughout, comes with washer and gas dryer, gas 5 burner stove with griddle attachment, microwave and side by side refrigerator with water & ice.Spacious and open interior. Open living and dining area .Faux wood floors. Just a few minutes from downtown, shopping, and restaurants, but feels like you're far away w/trees all around and large fenced back yard.



(RLNE3856403)