Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:50 PM

4614 Ganymede Drive

4614 Ganymede Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Ganymede Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in highly sought after Millwood subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Open floor plan w/ lots of recent upgrades. Master bedroom is very spacious, remodeled master bath w/ walk-in extended shower, his & her closets, double vanity, & hard title. Fresh Paint throughout & new 2 inch wood faux blinds just installed. Professionally cleaned & Move-in Ready! Refrigerator included. Easy access to 183, Mopac, minutes to Whole Foods & shops at Domain/Arboretum. Hike & Bike Trails!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have any available units?
4614 Ganymede Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4614 Ganymede Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Ganymede Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Ganymede Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Ganymede Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive offer parking?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have a pool?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Ganymede Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 Ganymede Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

