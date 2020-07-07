4614 Ganymede Drive

Amenities

Located in highly sought after Millwood subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Open floor plan w/ lots of recent upgrades. Master bedroom is very spacious, remodeled master bath w/ walk-in extended shower, his & her closets, double vanity, & hard title. Fresh Paint throughout & new 2 inch wood faux blinds just installed. Professionally cleaned & Move-in Ready! Refrigerator included. Easy access to 183, Mopac, minutes to Whole Foods & shops at Domain/Arboretum. Hike & Bike Trails!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.