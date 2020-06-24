All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4136 Berkman Dr

4136 Berkman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Mueller - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home for rent in the heart of Mueller. Beautiful finishes throughout! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tile back-splash in the kitchen plus a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar! The open floor plan maximizes the space while large windows bring in lots of natural light. Tile flooring throughout the main living areas. Office that can double as a second living area. The master suite features double vanities, a garden tub & separate showers. Washer & dryer connections. 2 car garage. Conveniently located near shopping & dining. Within walking distance of Mueller Lake Park!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Berkman Dr have any available units?
4136 Berkman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 Berkman Dr have?
Some of 4136 Berkman Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Berkman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Berkman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Berkman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Berkman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4136 Berkman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4136 Berkman Dr offers parking.
Does 4136 Berkman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Berkman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Berkman Dr have a pool?
No, 4136 Berkman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Berkman Dr have accessible units?
No, 4136 Berkman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Berkman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Berkman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
