All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3620 West Slaughter Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3620 West Slaughter Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

3620 West Slaughter Ln

3620 West Slaughter Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3620 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

As normal, you've uploaded an adorable picture of your puppy on instagram. You know, the one where she's doing that silly bark thing when she sees you with a new bag of treats. However, this time it's different. Saavy internet denizens have discovered that the sound of your puppy's bark actually goes great with that new Kanye song he released last week.

Kanye, always looking for some new publicity, calls you personally and asks if he can take you and your puppy to the recording studio to record a new album. Obviously, the new puppy-Kanye album is a hit, and you're showered with endless amounts of praise and financial windfall. But you don't need all that snazzy luxury downtown condo stuff with the champaign bathtubs and gold toilet seat. What you really want is a down to Earth low key life in relatively comfortable and modern apartment in Southwest Austin...well, this is that place!

__________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Cable, Internet, And Phone Powered By Atandt

Distressed Walnut Floors

Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Countertops

Energy Efficient Recycled Insulation

Energy Efficient Aquatherm Heating System

Energy-Efficient Double Pane Insulated Windows

No Incandescent Interior Lighting

Reflective Heat Radiant Barrier Roof Decks

Greenspace View

Energy Efficient Applicances

Huge Walk-In Closets, Pantry, Linen Closet Included

Garden Soaking Tubs And Private Patio Or Balcony In Each Home

Washer And Dryer Included In Every Home

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Outdoor Kitchen With Bbq Grills

24/7 Business Center / Conference Room

Covered Parking, Direct Access Garage, Or Direct Breezeway Garage Included

Priority Waitlist Program

24/7 Yoga Studio With Free Yoga Classes

24/7 Music Studio Rehearsal Space With Instruments

Adjacent To Brodie Wild Nature Preserve

Community Lounge And Coffee Bar

Attached Garage 1 Bed

Pool View

Attached Garage 2 Bed

Breezeway Garage

24/7 Well Equipped Fitness Studio With Cybex And Star Trac Equipment

Saltwater Pool W/Expansive Sundeck And Cabanas

Community Recycling

Flexible Lease Terms

Hot Tub

Sand Volleyball

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have any available units?
3620 West Slaughter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have?
Some of 3620 West Slaughter Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 West Slaughter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3620 West Slaughter Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 West Slaughter Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3620 West Slaughter Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3620 West Slaughter Ln does offer parking.
Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 West Slaughter Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3620 West Slaughter Ln has a pool.
Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 3620 West Slaughter Ln has accessible units.
Does 3620 West Slaughter Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 West Slaughter Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3620 West Slaughter Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity