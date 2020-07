Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Nicely updated home in south Austin! Very convenient to shopping centers and restaurants. Ready for a tenant now!

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Great stone fireplace in living, wood laminate floors, large window seat in living area. Master suite with shower and walk-in closet. Built in desk in bedroom. Large fenced backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.