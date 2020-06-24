All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3006 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3006 East 17th Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:53 PM

3006 East 17th Street

3006 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3006 East 17th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely FURNISHED short-term rental (5-6 months) available May 1st while owners are out of town for work. Charming and very convenient McKinley Heights area, features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with wood floors throughout and furnishings for a renter to enjoy on a short term lease. All furnishings, appliances, utensils, etc. stay during the term of the lease. Scheduled by appointment only until occupant moves out. All utilities and high-speed cable can be included for $350 per month. Pet Fee is Non-Refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 East 17th Street have any available units?
3006 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3006 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3006 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3006 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin