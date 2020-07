Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home on a nice/wide street in a quiet neighborhood in southwest Austin between Manchaca & West Gate. This home features an island kitchen open to sunken living room with wide breakfast bar, wet bar, and formal dining. Corner rock fireplace and great screened in porch. 3 generous bed/2 bath with walk-in closets in all rooms. Vaulted ceilings , master bath w/ walk in shower, washer/dryer and refrigerator included.