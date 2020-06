Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location 2/1 duplex for lease and back to a greenbelt. All tile floors, recent paint, a glass back splash and a refrigerator are all included with this home. Walking distance to bus stops, Mabel Davis Park and restaurants, come see for yourself. Available for immediate move-in.