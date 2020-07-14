2402 E 6th St

Amenities
Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.
Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.
Life changed ever since you got the life altering diagnosis. Topo chico itis is what they call it right? The day you got the news you decided you'd be taking things in your own hands. Grabbing the bull by the horns or whatever. No more boss. No more cheap underappreciated work.
You've decided to step your toes in the darker side of entrepreneurship, but what must be done must be done. You're teaming up with an old colleague and leveraging your highly advanced science skills to develop the world's most delicious (and highly addictive) breakfast taco.
Your shady enterprise has cured you of all illnesses (don't ask), and made you an extremely wealthy individual. So much so, you're looking for somewhere befitting of an international breakfast taco kingpin. Nothing will satisfy your thirst for prestige and status as a guacamole gangster like living in this wonderful new East Austin apartment, the one equipped with modern swanky luxuries, and just steps away from East Austin's coolest bars and restaurants.
Apartment Amenities
Nine-foot (or higher) ceilings throughout homes
Stained concrete or plank flooring throughout interiors
Granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
Spacious under-mount sinks in kitchens
Stainless steel appliances and side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water
Front-control electric ranges
Custom hardwood cabinetry with spice racks and drawers for pots and pans
Wine cubbies
Full-size washers and dryers
Ceiling fans with lights in living areas and bedrooms
Undisturbed views of downtown Austin, the State Capital and the University of Texas
Community Amenities
Converse in the Clubhouse Parlor & enjoy a Billiards bout
Relax on the Breezeway Lounge
Stay connected in the WiFi Meeting area
Splash around the Resort-style Pool & hang out in the Private Cabanas
Game-on and Grill-on in Courtyard
Stay fit and cross-train in the Strength & Cardio Gym
Take in the Austin skyline from the Outdoor Terrace
Stash and spiff-up at Bike Parking & Repair Center
Clean Fido (or your bicycle) at the Scrub Center
Re-charge at the Electric Stations in the Controlled Resident Garage
Enjoy the convenience of the ground level Shopping and E+E Fitness Studio