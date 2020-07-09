Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

2303 Alayna Cove Available 07/01/20 Huge FIVE bedrooms and FOUR FULL BATHS, backs to greenbelt - You won't believe all you get in this big, well-kept home! Five spacious bedrooms and FOUR FULL BATHROOMS, plus study, plus loft, plus extra storage room! The home features high ceilings, upgraded hard tile floors, an open floor plan, and lots of windows and light.



Downstairs there are two bedrooms, including the master, and two full bathrooms. The big master bedroom features a large closet and over sized shower. The kitchen is open to the living room and dining area and includes granite counters, upgraded backsplash, tons of cabinets, and a breakfast bar.



Upstairs enjoy three more bedrooms, two more full bathrooms, a large loft and a huge storage room.



Outside enjoy a covered patio that backs to a green belt with a beautiful view.



Come see all you can get in the Walnut Creek Enclave! AVAILABLE JULY 1.



(RLNE5781842)