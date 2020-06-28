All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2121 Campfield Parkway

2121 Campfield Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Campfield Parkway, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
2121 Campfield Parkway Available 10/14/19 Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 in Grand Oaks! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 with upstairs loft/game room. Country kitchen with pantry, Open loft overlooks spacious living room, Large master w/ separate shower and dual sinks. Raised patio with tree shaded back yard. Definitely a must see! EACH APPLICANT MUST QUALIFY ON THEIR OWN.

(RLNE5132725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have any available units?
2121 Campfield Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2121 Campfield Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Campfield Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Campfield Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway offer parking?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have a pool?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Campfield Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Campfield Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2121 Campfield Parkway has units with air conditioning.
