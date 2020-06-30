All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2105 Singletree Ave

2105 Singletree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Singletree Avenue, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
LOCATION...LOCATION! Easy access to Mopac and I-35. Walk or bike to Opal Divines, coffee shops & new bike trail between Walnut Creek and Balcones Parks – Austin's hidden gems! Minutes from Domain & Arboretum area. House has lots of space: 2 living areas separated by sound-proof French doors & office w/ built-in bookshelves. Energy efficient = low utility bills – half of neighboring homes! BIG backyard has a garden, shady trees, & a beautiful wood deck perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Singletree Ave have any available units?
2105 Singletree Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2105 Singletree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Singletree Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Singletree Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave offer parking?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave have a pool?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave have accessible units?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Singletree Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Singletree Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

