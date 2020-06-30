2105 Singletree Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

LOCATION...LOCATION! Easy access to Mopac and I-35. Walk or bike to Opal Divines, coffee shops & new bike trail between Walnut Creek and Balcones Parks – Austin's hidden gems! Minutes from Domain & Arboretum area. House has lots of space: 2 living areas separated by sound-proof French doors & office w/ built-in bookshelves. Energy efficient = low utility bills – half of neighboring homes! BIG backyard has a garden, shady trees, & a beautiful wood deck perfect for entertaining.

