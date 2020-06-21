All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1905 San Gabriel St #202

1905 San Gabriel Street · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1905 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1905 San Gabriel St #202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
1905 San Gabriel St #202 Available 08/07/20 Spacious One Bedroom Condo Near UT with a Large Loft - Spacious One Bedroom Condo Near UT with a Large Loft that can be used as a 2nd Sleeping Area ~ Ideal for Roommates or Individual ~ Only 5 blocks from Campus ~ Recent HVAC ~ No Double Occupancy Charge ~ Rent includes Water, Trash & 1 Reserved Parking Space ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have any available units?
1905 San Gabriel St #202 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have?
Some of 1905 San Gabriel St #202's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 San Gabriel St #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 San Gabriel St #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 San Gabriel St #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 does offer parking.
Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have a pool?
No, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have accessible units?
No, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 San Gabriel St #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 San Gabriel St #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
