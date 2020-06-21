Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities concierge parking 24hr maintenance

1905 San Gabriel St #202 Available 08/07/20 Spacious One Bedroom Condo Near UT with a Large Loft - Spacious One Bedroom Condo Near UT with a Large Loft that can be used as a 2nd Sleeping Area ~ Ideal for Roommates or Individual ~ Only 5 blocks from Campus ~ Recent HVAC ~ No Double Occupancy Charge ~ Rent includes Water, Trash & 1 Reserved Parking Space ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839356)