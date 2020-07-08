1807 Walnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Studio Apartment in backyard; private entrance - Property Id: 268240



Live the tiny house life in a back yard studio apartment- efficiently laid out with everything you need! Restroom with shower, queen bed, plenty of closet space, smart tv, kitchenette with fridge, microwave, toaster oven and hotplate. Private entrance and parking spot off the rear alley. It shares a property with my 4 bed/3 bath house - occupied by 4 young professionals who are all friendly, clean, respectful, and don't party.

Pets welcome! Fully furnished! Wifi!

$1350/month + only $100 for ALL BILLS PAID

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268240

