1807 Walnut Ave

Amenities
Studio Apartment in backyard; private entrance - Property Id: 268240
Live the tiny house life in a back yard studio apartment- efficiently laid out with everything you need! Restroom with shower, queen bed, plenty of closet space, smart tv, kitchenette with fridge, microwave, toaster oven and hotplate. Private entrance and parking spot off the rear alley. It shares a property with my 4 bed/3 bath house - occupied by 4 young professionals who are all friendly, clean, respectful, and don't party.
Pets welcome! Fully furnished! Wifi!
$1350/month + only $100 for ALL BILLS PAID
