Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1807 Walnut Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1807 Walnut Ave

1807 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Walnut Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Studio Apartment in backyard; private entrance - Property Id: 268240

Live the tiny house life in a back yard studio apartment- efficiently laid out with everything you need! Restroom with shower, queen bed, plenty of closet space, smart tv, kitchenette with fridge, microwave, toaster oven and hotplate. Private entrance and parking spot off the rear alley. It shares a property with my 4 bed/3 bath house - occupied by 4 young professionals who are all friendly, clean, respectful, and don't party.
Pets welcome! Fully furnished! Wifi!
$1350/month + only $100 for ALL BILLS PAID
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268240
Property Id 268240

(RLNE5730940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Walnut Ave have any available units?
1807 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 1807 Walnut Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Walnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 1807 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 1807 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 1807 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

