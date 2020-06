Amenities

Cute 2/2 two story condo with washer and dryer Included! Quick access to 183, MoPac, I35, downtown, UT, etc... Open living and kitchen, with fireplace and glass doors leading out to private back yard and patio. High ceilings and stairwell. One room down, one up, and a loft. HOA provides basic cable! Super cute and affordable place in a centrally located area. Community pool! Available 4/7/2020!! Call Paul-Realtor for a showing. 512-293-8578