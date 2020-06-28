All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13909 Luisium View Unit 40B
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

13909 Luisium View Unit 40B

13909 Luisium Vw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13909 Luisium Vw, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
community garden
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
community garden
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to call this home home! - Be the first to call this home home! Never lived in townhome in the historic Fort Dessau originally Established in 1873. Fort Dessau is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, SH45, SH130 & Hwy. 183, convenient to Dell, Samsung, GM and Allergan. Find shopping at the nearby La Frontera, Stone Hill Town Center & The Domain. Enjoy the community amenities including the pool, park, BBQ Stations, splash pad, playscape and community garden. Single story open floorplan with 2 bedrooms and large office.

(RLNE5134776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have any available units?
13909 Luisium View Unit 40B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have?
Some of 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B currently offering any rent specials?
13909 Luisium View Unit 40B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B is pet friendly.
Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B offer parking?
No, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B does not offer parking.
Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have a pool?
Yes, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B has a pool.
Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have accessible units?
No, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B does not have accessible units.
Does 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13909 Luisium View Unit 40B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin