13909 Luisium View Unit 40B

Amenities

pet friendly pool community garden bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities community garden pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to call this home home! - Be the first to call this home home! Never lived in townhome in the historic Fort Dessau originally Established in 1873. Fort Dessau is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, SH45, SH130 & Hwy. 183, convenient to Dell, Samsung, GM and Allergan. Find shopping at the nearby La Frontera, Stone Hill Town Center & The Domain. Enjoy the community amenities including the pool, park, BBQ Stations, splash pad, playscape and community garden. Single story open floorplan with 2 bedrooms and large office.



(RLNE5134776)