13612 Bullick Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Exceptional Lake Home for lease in Austin, 13612 Bullock Hollow - A truly exceptional lake home for lease on Lake Travis in Austin. This beautiful home has dramatic panoramic views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Enjoy gorgeous sunset views off the spacious, covered, entertaining decks.



This 2517sqft, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home office all the modern conveniences including open concept, granite kitchen and breakfast bar, oversized gameroom, office, and extensive storage. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining and greet your guest in the grand foyer.



This home is situated within minutes to all the shopping conveniences, lake marinas, and evening dining.



Don't miss this opportunity, lake living rentals don't last.



(RLNE5572339)