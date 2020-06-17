All apartments in Austin
13612 Bullick Hollow
13612 Bullick Hollow

13612 Bullick Hollow Road · (512) 994-4355
Location

13612 Bullick Hollow Road, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13612 Bullick Hollow · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2517 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Exceptional Lake Home for lease in Austin, 13612 Bullock Hollow - A truly exceptional lake home for lease on Lake Travis in Austin. This beautiful home has dramatic panoramic views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Enjoy gorgeous sunset views off the spacious, covered, entertaining decks.

This 2517sqft, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home office all the modern conveniences including open concept, granite kitchen and breakfast bar, oversized gameroom, office, and extensive storage. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining and greet your guest in the grand foyer.

This home is situated within minutes to all the shopping conveniences, lake marinas, and evening dining.

Don't miss this opportunity, lake living rentals don't last.

If you need property management in austin or leasing services go to http://www.austinpropertymanagementpros.com

(RLNE5572339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have any available units?
13612 Bullick Hollow has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13612 Bullick Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
13612 Bullick Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13612 Bullick Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow offer parking?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have a pool?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have accessible units?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13612 Bullick Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 13612 Bullick Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
