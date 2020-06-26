Amenities

13406 Gent Drive, Austin TX 78729 - Beautiful home with great floor plan in Milwood. Master room downstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms and a large game-room upstairs. Spacious living room has high ceiling and newly installed bamboo hardwood flooring, new granite kitchen countertop, new stainless steel gas range and dishwasher installed in 2019, all faucets, carpets and garage door replaced in 2017. Highly acclaimed RRISD schools, easy access to Hwy 183, Toll 45, & MoPac. Great location near major high tech companies, Lakeline mall, restaurants, grocery & retail, and regional parks (with swimming pool).



