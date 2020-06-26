All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

13406 Gent Drive

13406 Gent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13406 Gent Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13406 Gent Drive, Austin TX 78729 - Beautiful home with great floor plan in Milwood. Master room downstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms and a large game-room upstairs. Spacious living room has high ceiling and newly installed bamboo hardwood flooring, new granite kitchen countertop, new stainless steel gas range and dishwasher installed in 2019, all faucets, carpets and garage door replaced in 2017. Highly acclaimed RRISD schools, easy access to Hwy 183, Toll 45, & MoPac. Great location near major high tech companies, Lakeline mall, restaurants, grocery & retail, and regional parks (with swimming pool).

(RLNE4935084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Gent Drive have any available units?
13406 Gent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13406 Gent Drive have?
Some of 13406 Gent Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13406 Gent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Gent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Gent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13406 Gent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13406 Gent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13406 Gent Drive offers parking.
Does 13406 Gent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Gent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Gent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13406 Gent Drive has a pool.
Does 13406 Gent Drive have accessible units?
No, 13406 Gent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Gent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13406 Gent Drive has units with dishwashers.
