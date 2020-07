Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An adorable home on an almost 0.24 acre property in a charming neighborhood lined with old trees. Hard-to-come-by 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus large utility room that can be used as a workshop. Adjacent to Braker Ln at Dessau Rd offering easy access to many major North Austin employers, minutes to the Domain and easy access to downtown. Pets negotiable but owner must approve type, breed and size.

Contact us to schedule a showing.