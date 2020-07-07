1301 E 28th St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

This is a fantastic, updated home in the heart of French Place. The location is walking distance to many great restaurants and coffee shops, as well as convenient to the University of Texas and downtown. The interior is well maintained with hardwood floors, a great kitchen, and stylish finishes. French Place is one of the best neighborhoods for accessing any part of central Austin and thriving east Austin. The house has great curb appeal, there is a quaint back yard, and located on a corner lot.