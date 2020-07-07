All apartments in Austin
1301 E 28th St
1301 E 28th St

1301 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 East 28th Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This is a fantastic, updated home in the heart of French Place. The location is walking distance to many great restaurants and coffee shops, as well as convenient to the University of Texas and downtown. The interior is well maintained with hardwood floors, a great kitchen, and stylish finishes. French Place is one of the best neighborhoods for accessing any part of central Austin and thriving east Austin. The house has great curb appeal, there is a quaint back yard, and located on a corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E 28th St have any available units?
1301 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1301 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 E 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1301 E 28th St offer parking?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 1301 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 E 28th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 E 28th St does not have units with air conditioning.

