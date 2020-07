Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely Travis Heights Condo Available Now! - Freshly remodeled Travis Heights condo within walking distance of SoCo and Hike and Bike Trail. Open kitchen with quartz counters, glass tile back-splash and stainless appliances. High quality laminate flooring throughout. Nice bright bath with quartz counters. Large bedroom with huge walk in closet. In-Unit laundry. Unit comes with an outdoor storage closet. Unit can come furnished or unfurnished.



(RLNE5757263)