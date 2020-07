Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

12406 Beartrap Available 03/01/20 Updated 3/2.5 Home in NW Austin! - Great NW Location in the Los Indios / Hunters Chase neighborhood! Engineered wood flooring in main living areas. Two living spaces and two dining spaces! Fenced in backyard! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master suite features walk in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Walk in closets for each bedroom! RRISD schools. Neighborhood park and pool.



(RLNE2948905)