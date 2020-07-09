Amenities

12118 Walnut Park Crossing, Austin, TX 78753 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Master bedrooms accommodate a king size bed Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities, dual sinks and hardwood cabinets Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating Garden & steeping tubs Glass-block windows Bidets Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and backsplashes Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers Kitchen islands with granite countertops Built-in pantries and wine racks Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Unique Italianate architectural design Signature carved stone columns Exterior materials include limestone masonry, stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding Large, private patios and balconies Nine open floor plan designs with 9 and 10-foot ceilings Bookshelves, plant valances, crown moulding and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses) Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available) Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms Stained concrete flooring* Transom and clerestory insulated windows Upgraded plumbing fixtures, hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers High-efficiency, 14-seer rated HVAC systems Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating Natural gas cooking Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass Energy efficient insulation rated R-15 in the exterior walls and party walls Energy efficient insulation rated R-38 in the attic space Double-wall construction between units as well 3 inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing Elegant clubhouse with a full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and creek-view veranda 24-hour fully-equipped fitness center with lockers and changing area Indoor spa with cascading waterfall, steam room and cedar sauna Two-tier swimming pool with water feature, volleyball pool, gas grill and spacious sundeck overlooking Walnut Creek Event space with media area, pool table, shuffle board and bar area Conference room Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse Controlled-access, gated community Professional onsite management 24-hour emergency maintenance response Private, detached garages, carports and storage units available Complimentary curbside trash pick-up and onsite recycling stations Pet friendly Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331236 ]