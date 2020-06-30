All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12003 Grey Rock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12003 Grey Rock Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

12003 Grey Rock Lane

12003 Grey Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12003 Grey Rock Lane, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Home in Anderson Mill! - Beautifully updated home with a large backyard backing to greenbelt and walking trail. Almost everything replaced and updated since 2009 (HVAC, roof, granite, cabinets, appliances, baths). Walking distance to 12 years of highly rated schools, fabulous area amenities w/ pools, parks, trails, tennis, fitness, and many incredible activities for all ages. Easily accessed location within short drive to work (Apple campuses), retail and groceries, and major roadways.

(RLNE5407533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have any available units?
12003 Grey Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have?
Some of 12003 Grey Rock Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 Grey Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12003 Grey Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 Grey Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 Grey Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 12003 Grey Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 Grey Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12003 Grey Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 12003 Grey Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 Grey Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12003 Grey Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin