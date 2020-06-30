12003 Grey Rock Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Gorgeous Home in Anderson Mill! - Beautifully updated home with a large backyard backing to greenbelt and walking trail. Almost everything replaced and updated since 2009 (HVAC, roof, granite, cabinets, appliances, baths). Walking distance to 12 years of highly rated schools, fabulous area amenities w/ pools, parks, trails, tennis, fitness, and many incredible activities for all ages. Easily accessed location within short drive to work (Apple campuses), retail and groceries, and major roadways.



(RLNE5407533)