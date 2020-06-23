Property is mere blocks away from the Northridge ACC Campus & I35. Tile Floors. 2 Dining Areas. Wet Bar. Covered Porch. MIL Plan. 2-Car Garage. HUGE Master Bath. Master Has Door Out to Backyard. Open Kitchen. Fireplace in Living Room. No Cats
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have any available units?
11929 Bittern Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11929 Bittern Hollow have?
Some of 11929 Bittern Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 Bittern Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
11929 Bittern Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.