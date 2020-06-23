All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11929 Bittern Hollow

11929 Bittern Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

11929 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Property is mere blocks away from the Northridge ACC Campus & I35. Tile Floors. 2 Dining Areas. Wet Bar. Covered Porch. MIL Plan. 2-Car Garage. HUGE Master Bath. Master Has Door Out to Backyard. Open Kitchen. Fireplace in Living Room. No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have any available units?
11929 Bittern Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11929 Bittern Hollow have?
Some of 11929 Bittern Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 Bittern Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
11929 Bittern Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 Bittern Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 11929 Bittern Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 11929 Bittern Hollow does offer parking.
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11929 Bittern Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have a pool?
No, 11929 Bittern Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have accessible units?
No, 11929 Bittern Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 Bittern Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11929 Bittern Hollow has units with dishwashers.
