11528 Spring Hill DR

Amenities
Make Ready In Progress! Lovely pocket neighborhood in NE Austin. Established community boasts large lots, mature trees, neighborhood park and Blue Ribbon elementary school. Easy access to downtown (15 min) Tech Ridge, Domain and major freeways (I-35, 183, SH130).This recently-renovated gem has recent flooring, paint and countertops throughout. Highlights include vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, mature landscaping, two car garage, and storage shed. W/D/Fridge Included.