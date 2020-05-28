All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11528 Spring Hill DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11528 Spring Hill DR
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:08 PM

11528 Spring Hill DR

11528 Spring Hill Drive · (512) 659-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11528 Spring Hill Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make Ready In Progress! Lovely pocket neighborhood in NE Austin. Established community boasts large lots, mature trees, neighborhood park and Blue Ribbon elementary school. Easy access to downtown (15 min) Tech Ridge, Domain and major freeways (I-35, 183, SH130).This recently-renovated gem has recent flooring, paint and countertops throughout. Highlights include vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, mature landscaping, two car garage, and storage shed. W/D/Fridge Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11528 Spring Hill DR have any available units?
11528 Spring Hill DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11528 Spring Hill DR have?
Some of 11528 Spring Hill DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11528 Spring Hill DR currently offering any rent specials?
11528 Spring Hill DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11528 Spring Hill DR pet-friendly?
No, 11528 Spring Hill DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11528 Spring Hill DR offer parking?
Yes, 11528 Spring Hill DR does offer parking.
Does 11528 Spring Hill DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11528 Spring Hill DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11528 Spring Hill DR have a pool?
No, 11528 Spring Hill DR does not have a pool.
Does 11528 Spring Hill DR have accessible units?
No, 11528 Spring Hill DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11528 Spring Hill DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11528 Spring Hill DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11528 Spring Hill DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity