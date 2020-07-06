All apartments in Austin
11133 B Pinehurst Dr
11133 B Pinehurst Dr

11133 Pinehurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11133 Pinehurst Dr, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath on the Golf Course! - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage town-home is located on the Onion Creek Golf Course. The home features high ceiling, tile flooring throughout, large bedrooms, walk in closet, fireplace, large kitchen, 2 eating areas, built in shelving, french doors and built in window covering. This 1800+ square foot home offers tenants a private garage entry, plenty of storage, and private deck patio area.

Owner pays monthly HOA Dues, water and yard service.

Looking for quite tenants that will care for the home as if it was their own. Not really interested in pets.

Call the office today to schedule a showing! 512-396-4580

(RLNE5308466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have any available units?
11133 B Pinehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have?
Some of 11133 B Pinehurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11133 B Pinehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11133 B Pinehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11133 B Pinehurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr offers parking.
Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11133 B Pinehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11133 B Pinehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.

