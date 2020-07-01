All apartments in Austin
11117 Dodge Cattle Drive

11117 Dodge Cattle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11117 Dodge Cattle Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
11117 Dodge Cattle Drive Available 02/07/20 Great Home in Avery Ranch - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Avery Ranch is open, bright, clean, and ready for move-in! The big kitchen has an island and breakfast area and is open to the living room which has big windows and high ceilings. The master bedroom has plenty of space and a bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and big walk in closet.

The neighborhood has a community pool, hiking trails, and a playground, and this home is right across the street from a greenbelt.

Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are all INCLUDED!

Pets okay!

(RLNE5427222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have any available units?
11117 Dodge Cattle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have?
Some of 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Dodge Cattle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive offer parking?
No, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive has a pool.
Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Dodge Cattle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

