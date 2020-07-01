Amenities

11117 Dodge Cattle Drive Available 02/07/20 Great Home in Avery Ranch - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Avery Ranch is open, bright, clean, and ready for move-in! The big kitchen has an island and breakfast area and is open to the living room which has big windows and high ceilings. The master bedroom has plenty of space and a bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and big walk in closet.



The neighborhood has a community pool, hiking trails, and a playground, and this home is right across the street from a greenbelt.



Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are all INCLUDED!



Pets okay!



