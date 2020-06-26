All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

10905 Mule Train

10905 Mule Train Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10905 Mule Train Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
- BRAND NEW PROPERTY THAT BACKS TO GREENBELT!! Close to Samsung, Dell. Access to 130/290, Braker Lane/Dessau Rd. through Sprinkle Cutoff Rd (to church and MT market) Corner lot with bike trail nearby. Elementary School nearby. Features: Open floor plan 3br/2ba/2ga. SS Appliances. Granite Counter Tops in kitchen. Quarts counter tops in master bath and main bathroom. Near by amenity center with swimming pool. Future East Village (like the Domain) also will be built near by.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Mule Train have any available units?
10905 Mule Train doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10905 Mule Train currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Mule Train is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Mule Train pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 Mule Train is pet friendly.
Does 10905 Mule Train offer parking?
No, 10905 Mule Train does not offer parking.
Does 10905 Mule Train have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 Mule Train does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Mule Train have a pool?
Yes, 10905 Mule Train has a pool.
Does 10905 Mule Train have accessible units?
No, 10905 Mule Train does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Mule Train have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 Mule Train does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 Mule Train have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 Mule Train does not have units with air conditioning.
