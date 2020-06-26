10905 Mule Train

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool pet friendly

- BRAND NEW PROPERTY THAT BACKS TO GREENBELT!! Close to Samsung, Dell. Access to 130/290, Braker Lane/Dessau Rd. through Sprinkle Cutoff Rd (to church and MT market) Corner lot with bike trail nearby. Elementary School nearby. Features: Open floor plan 3br/2ba/2ga. SS Appliances. Granite Counter Tops in kitchen. Quarts counter tops in master bath and main bathroom. Near by amenity center with swimming pool. Future East Village (like the Domain) also will be built near by.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4937066)