1011 Brodie Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful three bed, 2.5 bath condo is nestled in a high end gated community in the highly desired Bouldin Creek neighborhood in South Austin. Situated between Lamar, S 1st, and Oltorf, this condo is within walking distance to Guerrero Park and a short drive to Downtown Austin, all major events, and major employers. The condo features an open/airy floor plan, wood floors, two car garage, a kitchen/breakfast area with tons of storage, and a large master suite and guest bedrooms. Available now! Easy show!

