All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1011 Brodie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1011 Brodie Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:35 PM

1011 Brodie Street

1011 Brodie Street · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1011 Brodie Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful three bed, 2.5 bath condo is nestled in a high end gated community in the highly desired Bouldin Creek neighborhood in South Austin. Situated between Lamar, S 1st, and Oltorf, this condo is within walking distance to Guerrero Park and a short drive to Downtown Austin, all major events, and major employers. The condo features an open/airy floor plan, wood floors, two car garage, a kitchen/breakfast area with tons of storage, and a large master suite and guest bedrooms. Available now! Easy show!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Brodie Street have any available units?
1011 Brodie Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1011 Brodie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Brodie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Brodie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Brodie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Brodie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Brodie Street does offer parking.
Does 1011 Brodie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Brodie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Brodie Street have a pool?
No, 1011 Brodie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Brodie Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 Brodie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Brodie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Brodie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Brodie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Brodie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1011 Brodie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity