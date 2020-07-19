All apartments in Austin
1010 Totis Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 Totis Rd

1010 Totis Road · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Totis Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Built Home in South Austin Near Mary Moore Searight Park - Small private community right next to Mary Moore Searight. There are less than 200 homes in this community by Milestone and Pulte. There is a beautiful dog park with a large TREE for shade that is gated. There is plenty of parking for guests in and around the community. Home has Master down and large 2nd living upstairs. Master Bathroom is large with walk in closet and double vanity.

(RLNE4313250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Totis Rd have any available units?
1010 Totis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Totis Rd have?
Some of 1010 Totis Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Totis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Totis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Totis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Totis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Totis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Totis Rd offers parking.
Does 1010 Totis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Totis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Totis Rd have a pool?
No, 1010 Totis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Totis Rd have accessible units?
No, 1010 Totis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Totis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Totis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
