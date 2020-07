Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here's a great single story with 4bd and 3 full baths in a small tucked away community. Fantastic location. Easy access to I-35, close to restaurants, shopping, and all your daily conveniences. Home is completely tiled. No carpet! No wasted space with this floor plan. Large living, breakfast, kitchen combo. Neighborhood park and sports court. Don't miss out on this hidden gem. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer convey with the lease. Spacious 2 car garage