All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7026 Stetter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7026 Stetter Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:22 PM

7026 Stetter Drive

7026 Stetter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7026 Stetter Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,484 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5220505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Stetter Drive have any available units?
7026 Stetter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Stetter Drive have?
Some of 7026 Stetter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Stetter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Stetter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Stetter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7026 Stetter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7026 Stetter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Stetter Drive offers parking.
Does 7026 Stetter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Stetter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Stetter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7026 Stetter Drive has a pool.
Does 7026 Stetter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7026 Stetter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Stetter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 Stetter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center