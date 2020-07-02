All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 701 Edgemont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
701 Edgemont Place
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

701 Edgemont Place

701 Edgemont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

701 Edgemont Place, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*MOVE IN SPECIAL** Sign a lease by 01.30.2020, receive $750 off one month's rent! Move in January, and pro-rated January rent is free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Edgemont Place have any available units?
701 Edgemont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Edgemont Place have?
Some of 701 Edgemont Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Edgemont Place currently offering any rent specials?
701 Edgemont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Edgemont Place pet-friendly?
No, 701 Edgemont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 701 Edgemont Place offer parking?
Yes, 701 Edgemont Place offers parking.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have a pool?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not have a pool.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have accessible units?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Edgemont Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center