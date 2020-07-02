Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
701 Edgemont Place
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:35 AM
1 of 1
701 Edgemont Place
701 Edgemont Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
701 Edgemont Place, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*MOVE IN SPECIAL** Sign a lease by 01.30.2020, receive $750 off one month's rent! Move in January, and pro-rated January rent is free!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Edgemont Place have any available units?
701 Edgemont Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 701 Edgemont Place have?
Some of 701 Edgemont Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 701 Edgemont Place currently offering any rent specials?
701 Edgemont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Edgemont Place pet-friendly?
No, 701 Edgemont Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 701 Edgemont Place offer parking?
Yes, 701 Edgemont Place offers parking.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have a pool?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not have a pool.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have accessible units?
No, 701 Edgemont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Edgemont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Edgemont Place has units with dishwashers.
